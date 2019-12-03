Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police pounce on land barons

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:14hrs | Views
POLICE in Harare have arrested eight land barons, including a former MDC councillor, as part of government efforts to bring sanity in the allocation of residential stands in the capital.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of Givemore Chikuwamba (46) and Phillip Mwanawasauka (48) of Parklege Housing Co-operative, who duped prospective housing owners of more than $18 000.

"Boniface Manyonganise (54) has been arrested in Chitungwiza for defrauding a complainant of US$700 through fictitious stand offers in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza under Yemurai Housing Co-operative.

Moffart Siwizane (48) has been arrested in Kuwadzana 5 for misrepresentation in which complainants lost US$3 000 in a housing stands deal through Vanhuvatema Housing Co-operative.
His accomplices Pedzisai Chibondo and Alista Kurumbi are being sought by the police," Nyathi said.

Precious Maphosa, Silvester Mamova Taurai, Simukai Matangira and Kundishora Maruwabvu were also arrested for illegally pegging residential stands and cultivating on a stand in Waterfalls.

"ZRP assures members of the public that the law will certainly take its course on anyone who is involved in criminal acts of pegging, parcelling out land and offering it to people fraudulently.

Members of the public should approach relevant local authority offices, government departments and institutions to acquire land through the correct and appropriate channels," he said.

Nyathi said the police blitz will continue until there is sanity.

Local authorities have been battling to deal with land barons across the city amid indications that some were closely connected with political figures.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

49 mins ago | 154 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

57 mins ago | 82 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

58 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3526 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4257 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11242 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3406 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3826 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8989 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7298 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15203 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days