Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF diaspora to launch orchard project

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:17hrs | Views
THE Zanu-PF Diaspora Youth League is set to launch its fruit tree orchard project during the party's Annual People's Conference to be held in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East this month.

The fruit orchard programme, which after the launch will be taken to other schools across the country, seeks to promote entrepreneurship as well as a balanced diet among school children.

Speaking by telephone from his South Africa base, Gibson Karimakuenda, who is the party's Cape Town district youth league chairman, said the fruit tree orchard programme will be launched during the people's conference to be held from December 10 to 15.

"We are targeting to plant 400 fruit trees at Goromonzi High School, the venue of the conference. By the time the conference begins, we would have planted the trees. So far, what I can confirm is that 300 of those trees that range from guava, avocado, mango, peach, apple, among others have already been paid for at Family and Friends of Rivers and Lakes in Zimbabwe, a local company supplying the trees.

"The fruit tree orchard programme will be launched during our Annual National People's Conference," he said.

The whole idea of the project is to promote entrepreneurship across schools dotted across the country and the fruits can be exported to countries such as China to earn foreign currency.

"The essence of coming up with such a project is to promote entrepreneurship in local schools. For example, in countries such as China, fruits like guavas are in high demand to produce fruit juice; so schools can export fruits to such markets and earn foreign currency," he said.

Karimakuenda said their project was in sync with Vision 2030 which seeks to make Zimbabwe attain an upper middle-income economy through employment creation and foreign currency generation. "School children can also eat the fruits from their orchards just to maintain a balanced diet," said Karimakuenda.

He said the orchard project was a brainchild of one of their colleagues Kudzai Makuku who is a member of the Zanu-PF United Kingdom/EU Youth League.

"Makuku is the one who mooted the idea of the project that we have all embraced as the party's diaspora youth league involving all the branches across the world," said Karimakuenda.

He said the Zanu-PF National Youth League was also working with their diaspora counterparts to ensure the project succeeds.

Meanwhile, the country's trade development and export promotion agency, ZimTrade, has stressed the critical role played by the horticulture sector in economic development.

It projects that the horticulture sector is set to contribute 10 percent of the country's total export earnings in the near future riding on anticipated rise in demand from new markets across the globe.

In 2018 horticultural exports recorded more than US$112 million compared to US$50,9 million earnings in 2017.  Exporters believe the jump in exports was driven partly by the supply of produce the country was previously not exporting.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

50 mins ago | 155 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

57 mins ago | 83 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

59 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 449 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3532 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3461 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11249 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3406 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3826 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8989 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7298 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15205 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days