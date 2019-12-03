Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa not abandoning Mnangagwa legitimacy challenge

by newzimbabwe
03 Dec 2019 at 07:18hrs | Views
MDC Monday stood firm it will never relent on its stance not to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country's legitimately elected leader.

This comes after Family of God Church founder, Reverend Andrew Wutaunashe urged the main opposition's leader Nelson Chamisa to abandon his legitimacy challenge against the Zanu-PF number one.

Chamisa and his party have adamantly refused to recognise Mnangagwa's 2018 election victory which they say was fraudulent.

The MDC stance is said to be among the reasons why the post-Robert Mugabe led administration has failed to make any headway in attempts to remedy a debilitating national crisis.

Speaking at State House during Mnangagwa's meeting with church groups, Wutaunashe took aim at the opposition leader.

"Of concern as church leaders who represent millions of people, we call upon Nelson Chamisa to recognise the President of Zimbabwe openly to accept the findings of the Constitutional Court…" Wutaunashe said.

However, MDC spokesperson Daniel Molokele told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that his party remained firm on the resolutions it made at its Gweru congress May this year not to recognise Mnangagwa's victory.

"ED remains illegitimate," Molokele said.

"As a way forward, the MDC remains fully guided by the resolution from the recent Gweru Congress that clearly gave the guidelines of the road map towards the return to political legitimacy.

"The details of the road map are clearly explained under our strategic policy document, RELOAD.

"Our RELOAD strategy document is very clear that the restoration of normalcy in Zimbabwe will only happen once there is unconditional acknowledgement that there is real need of a genuine or credible all-inclusive national dialogue facilitated by a neutral convener."

The MDC insists on a nationally inclusive dialogue process on universally agreed terms including transitional mechanisms that will see the establishment of comprehensive political reforms.

"The same dialogue process must also be able to agree on a transitional mechanism that will facilitate the implementation of comprehensive reforms.

"Once this is all done, free and fair elections will then be held; that will enable Zimbabwe to have an undisputed popularly elected President.

"As such, unless and until that happens first, the issue of political illegitimacy will remain unresolved. Simple!" Molokele said.

Source - newzimbabwe

