Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Significant decline in cash premiums: RBZ

by Staff rpeorter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:18hrs | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee has said the recent injection of new bank notes and coins into the system has resulted in significant decline in cash premiums.

In a statement, the Central Bank said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its third meeting last Friday after its recent inception where it deliberated on a number of issues. Among the issues discussed was the potential monetary policy implications of the 2020 national budget and the liquidity situation in the economy.  

"The committee noted the positive developments following the recent introduction of additional bank notes into the system, which in particular has culminated in significant decline in cash premiums," said RBZ.

Some unscrupulous businesses and individuals were taking advantage of the cash shortages by selling cash at high premiums of up to 60 percent. The net effect of such activities saw the transacting public being robbed of their hard-earned disposable income.

During its Friday meeting, the MPC also noted that the 2020 national budget has a potential expansionary impact on money supply, which limits the scope for tightening of monetary policy as required under the bank's disinflation programme.

"In this regard, the committee directed the bank to re-calibrate the reserve money targeting framework," reads the statement.  

The committee welcomed the progress made towards the re-introduction and refinement of the Reuters System for foreign exchange trading following extensive stakeholder consultation and looks forward to its imminent operationalisation.

The RBZ said the latest framework for bureaux de change had been well received by the market. The Apex Bank has said it was looking to enhance the efficiency of the foreign exchange interbank market by introducing a new electronic trading platform.

The interbank market was introduced last February to normalise foreign currency trading and curb the inflationary parallel market.

At the time of its launch, the interbank rate was initially pegged at 1:2,5 as a guidance rate. The RBZ then removed the guidance rate, and the local currency has been depreciating against the US dollar to trade at an average of 1:16 to the US dollar last week. However, trades have been low with the parallel foreign currency market also subdued.

Meanwhile, the RBZ is set to introduce a new electronic trading platform for the interbank market to improve the efficiency and increase the trading of foreign exchange through legal means. Economist and member of the MPC, Mr Eddie Cross, said the market was enthused by the idea and that several banks were already keen to embrace the model.

"We have been working on introducing the system, which involves the commercial banks registering onto the system. So far, 15 of the 19 commercial banks have registered," said Mr Cross.

He said the electronic trading system operations will begin when they finish working on the rules and regulations, which would apply in the foreign exchange market.

"As soon as we have reached a final agreement, of the regulations involved, we will then be starting operations," said Mr Cross.  

He said they expected to start operationalising the system in two weeks' time.

The electronic system is expected to automatically calculate the exchange rate through the day, which will bring efficiency to the interbank market giving it an advantage over the informal sector.

"That will mean that now we have a formal market, which will indicate the real market rate other than relying on the informal markets for exchange rates, and we are hoping that gradually this market will attract the majority of foreign exchange in the country," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

50 mins ago | 157 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

59 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 456 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 474 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3541 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11256 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7298 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15207 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days