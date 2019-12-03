Thief beating quartet in court

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

FOUR Bulawayo men have appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a man after accusing him of stealing a cellphone belonging to one of them.Fortune Sibanda (26) of Luveve suburb, Fungai Manyeka (35) of Emakhandeni suburb, Kudakwashe Mashinya (27) and Blessed Gausi (21) both of Pumula North suburb allegedly took turns to assault Mr Prince Mlotshwa of Entumbane suburb.The quartet pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Shepherd Munjanja.The magistrate remanded them out of custody to December 6.Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said on October 25 this year at around 5PM at Beverly Court along Herbert Chitepo Street between 8th and 9th Avenue, the men in the company of another accused person who is still at large detained Mr Mlotshwa accusing him of stealing Gausi's cellphone."The second accused person slapped the complainant several times on the back in order to force him to admit that he had stolen the cellphone."At that time Sibanda took a golf club and struck the complainant twice on the upper back side with the handle of the stick," said the prosecutor.Gausi and Mashinya also allegedly assaulted Mr Mlotshwa.Mr Mlotshwa allegedly admitted to having stolen the phone and the accused persons took him to Bulawayo Central Police Station to report the matter. He was detained in the cells for theft but was later released pending investigations.After his release, Mr Mlotshwa allegedly reported an assault case against the accused persons.Investigations into the matter were carried out and the golf club was recovered.