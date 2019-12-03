Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bread price goes up

by Staff rpeorter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:19hrs | Views
Bakers have hiked the price of bread for the seventh time this year by 2,7 percent from $14,75 to $18,45 for a standard loaf.

The new prices are applicable to Baker's Inn and Lobels bread only, while prices for Proton bread have remained unchanged.  

National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) chairperson Mr Dennis Wala could not be drawn into commenting, saying he was in a meeting for the better part of the day.

The Confederation of Retailers Association of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Denford Mutashu said the continuous increase in bread prices was worrying. He called on Government to intervene to come up with a solution to contain the increases.

"As Retailers Association, we are really concerned about the continued rise of bread price in the wake of production constraints and constrained foreign currency supply," said Mr Mutashu.  

"It is very disheartening that bread prices are continuously going up. I think what needs to be done is for government to intervene, they need to sit down with bakers, millers and importers of wheat in order to find ways to contain these bread price increases."  

Mr Mutashu said there was need for a universal approach to ensure that both consumers and bakers were sustained.

"There is need for a holistic approach because we cannot just say that bakers should reduce bread prices, yet they are incurring costs that need to be covered," he said.

Mr Mutashu said mealie-meal prices should now come down following President Mnangagwa's directive that the subsidy of maize should be restored. President Mnangagwa said basic goods should be cheap so that everyone could afford them.

"I want to say this here, the issue of mealie-meal affects a lot of people and we cannot remove the subsidy," he said.  

"So, I am restoring it so that the price of mealie-meal is also reduced. "We have a cheap food policy that we are creating to ensure that basic foods are affordable."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

50 mins ago | 157 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

59 mins ago | 92 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 458 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 476 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3544 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4268 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11258 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7299 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15207 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days