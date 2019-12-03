Don't politicise development issues, says MDC MP

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

MDC-Alliance Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Central Mrs Nicola Watson has said if political parties continue to be in an election mode the country will not develop.Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Bulawayo last week, Mrs Watson said it is sad that everything that has to do with development has been politicised."Let us not politicise issues at community level. We cannot be in election mode for two years and this can lead to zero development. There is a need to engage everyone so that our plans and projects will not affect the next person because we are all looking forward to a better country," she said.The MP urged Bulawayo City Council to implement other projects that can generate revenue for the development of the city and not to rely on rates payment. She said back in the day, BCC used to get some of its revenue from Ingwebu Breweries, schools, clinics and recreational areas but now there is little or nothing."The 2020 health budget is not enough to have a better health sector for the whole country."City council must also have budget for their clinics not to look up to the government for everything. There is a need for council to implement other projects that can generate revenue for the development of the city," said Mrs Watson.She said a lot of people who are vocal on social media do not know what is really happening on the ground."You cannot contribute to nation building by complaining. Engage with others, cooperate and attend meetings from communities. The community is the one that suffers because of poor governance," Mrs Watson said.