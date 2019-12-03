Latest News Editor's Choice


Nyasha Chikwinya in land wrangle

by Staff rpeorter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:21hrs | Views
FORMER Women Affairs minister Nyasha Chikwinya (pictured) has been taken to court by Mama Mafuyane Housing Co-operative, which is seeking to bar her from evicting its members from a farm in Glen Forest, Goromonzi district.

According to the housing cooperative's chairperson Boniface Mutize, there has been a long-standing dispute between the co-operative and Chikwinya over ownership of the remainder of Glen Forest of Borrowdale Estate in Goromonzi District.

Chikwinya recently went to the High Court and obtained a writ of ejectment to evict Mutize from his farm house. This was despite the two going to court over the same property.

"The notice of removal, which has been served on the applicants (Mutize and Mama Mafuyane Housing Co-operative), stipulates that execution of the warrant will take place at LMB Farm Borrowdale, Harare, a farm which is owned by the first applicant through a 99-year lease issued by the Government of Zimbabwe and it is not related in any manner to this case," Mutize said.

"It also stipulates that removal will be done at Pilgrims Rest Farm S/D Glen Forest, Harare, this is despite the fact that the first respondent (Nyasha Chikwinya) is in possession of stand number 82 being leased from the Ministry of Local Government and National Housing and that there are various stands which have been sold by the second applicant (Mama Mafuyane Housing Co-operative) to its members on this piece of land. This is against the background that this land is subject of litigation under HC11699/17."

In his founding affidavit, Mutize said on August 2, 2019 Chikwinya obtained an order by consent for restoration of possession of the remainder of Glen Forest Borrowdale Estate wherein she had complained that Mutize had barred her from her residence.

Mutize said Chikwinya's lawyers misrepresented facts to the registrar of the High Court in order to obtain the writ of execution and as such the lawyers must be censured by the High Court. The matter is pending.

Source - newsday

