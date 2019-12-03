Jonathan Moyo's book launch announced

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo's book Excelgate will be launched on 12 December at the SAPEST Trust offices.The book was done by Moyo, a political science professor, in collaboration with publisher Ibbo Mandaza, under his Southern African Political Economy Trust (Sapes), reveals how last 2018 Presidential election was systematically rigged by state institutions for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The use by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of Excel spreadsheet to capture election data, is at the centre of the story which Moyo describes as Excelgate.The book explains problems associated with Excel, efficient at protecting formulas and text from accidental corruption, but weak on security-related issues to keep sensitive information and data encrypted.It says the manipulation was done through V23Bs, not V11 forms, as the presidential constituency returns that are referred to in Section 110(3)(d) of the Electoral Act.