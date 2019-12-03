Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe soldiers are trained to kill, says Matemadanda

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:24hrs | Views
ZANU-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda has warned that if people fail to comply with the law they will be dealt with by soldiers who are trained to kill unlike the police.

Speaking during a Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee meeting in Chinhoyi last week Matemadanda, who is Defence deputy minister, warned that soldiers would not hesitate to shoot to kill when called to quell protests.

"Soldiers are not trained to beat up demonstrators, but to kill… last time the police were called first, but failed to contain the situation because they are not ruthless enough, but soldiers are trained to kill," Matemadanda said without elaborating.

"People should not dice with death to the extent of dancing in front of army tankers. Politics is not a hugging and kissing game. People should not fool themselves by dancing in front of army tankers, they will meet their fate," the combative Matemadanda added.

His remarks came as the military is still under global spotlight for fatally shooting six unarmed civilians in August 2018 and 17 others in the January anti-fuel price hike protests.

Turning to remnants of the G40 faction still active in the ruling Zanu-PF party, Matemadanda warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would soon crush them.

"Mash West G40 remnants must forget about resurrection, they are now dead and buried and be warned that you shouldn't test President Mnangagwa's patience too far," Matemadanda said

Last month, Mnangagwa claimed that remnants of the G40 faction were sabotaging his party and government programmes.

Source - newsday

