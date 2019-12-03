Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Not time for sloganeering, says Zanu-PF MP

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:26hrs | Views
A ZANU-PF legislator has urged people in his constituency to put aside sloganeering and focus on national development.

Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe on Saturday said national development knows no tribe, political affiliation or race and Zimbabweans should tackle it as a united people to achieve real results.

"Let us leave slogans for 2023 and for now concentrate on developing our country. We are a people together and national development is a common goal we should aim at," he said.

Nguluvhe was speaking during a fundraising dinner for Beitbridge Government Primary School.

The dinner, called "Stretching the Walls of Beitbridge Government Primary School", was meant to raise funds for a double-storey classroom block at the school with a 15-classroom deficit.
Just like the Beitbridge Mission, St Joseph's, Dulivhadzimo and several other schools in the border town, the institution has inadequate classroom blocks for the 1 548 students, with some of them taking classes under trees.

Children at these schools have insufficient toilet facilities apart from a host of other factors affecting proper education.

Nguluvhe, who was addressing Beitbridge urban residents who voted for an MDC local authority in the 2018 elections, said infrastructure development in schools, hospitals and roads should be everyone's common goal.

"Those are the core areas we should look at. Not for us, but for our children," said Nguluvhe, who for the first time shared his liberation war history and told people how he was trained by the KGB of Russia.

A former bodyguard of the late former President Robert Mugabe, Nguluvhe became legislator for Beitbridge East after narrowly beating MDC candidate Patricia Ndlovu, who also attended the fundraising event.

"We must change our mentality about tribes, ethnicity and political groupings when we speak development. As for education, let us nurture children who will be employers rather than workers," he said.

School head, Faith Siyoka Moyo, said despite the challenges the school faced, their pass rate remained high.

"This year, we have an average pass rate of 94% despite these obtaining challenges. Our children have poor toilets and we have turned what should be their playgrounds into classrooms under trees," she said.

The school, the pioneer learning centre then reserved for whites in 1971 with only 13 students, needs 35 000 standard bricks and other material inputs such as concrete, sand and 1 200 bags of cement to complete the block, which will end open-air learning.

Thousands of dollars were raised from ticket sales and several other activities during the function held at the disused giant former Rainbow Hotel, now just a white elephant.

Moyo's remarks exposed the dire need of schools in the border town, where the local authority has failed to build new schools.

Apart from deputy mayor Munyaradzi Chitsunge, council officials were conspicuously absent.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 158 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

60 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 461 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3561 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11262 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15210 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days