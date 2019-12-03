Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo-Joburg route oversubscribed: fastjet

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:27hrs | Views
LOW-COST airline fastjet Zimbabwe says it has been "overwhelmed" with positive responses from a wide spectrum of local and international customers after the announcement of the new route, Bulawayo to Johannesburg, recently.

"Since the announcement of the new route, we have been overwhelmed with positive sentiment and backing from a wide spectrum of local and international supporters and business leaders, appreciating the economic and social benefits the new route will pave for everyone," the airline's chief executive officer Joao Sousa said in a statement last week.

Effective Thursday this week, the airline will fly the new route with 22 new scheduled flights per week, including double daily frequencies Monday through Friday with a single flight operation on a Sunday.

Sousa said Bulawayo, the country's second-largest city, has the potential and capacity to be one of the fastest growing cities in sub-Saharan Africa, and as an airline they were honoured to be associated with the positive outlook adopted.

The company said preparations and final arrangements were underway at fastjet Zimbabwe in anticipation of the inaugural flight from Bulawayo to Johannesburg.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart Joshua Nkomo International Airport for Johannesburg at 1810hrs.

"The published flight schedule for this route is designed to offer convenience and value to travellers with the lowest fares available via the airline's website. Bookings can also be made via any fastjet shop, the call centre or a travel agent of choice," the company said.

"All fares include a free baggage allowance with a choice of offerings available for travellers looking for flexibility and a value-based flying and travel experience."

The new route will complement the airline's convenient daily return service from its hub in Harare to Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, where travellers may connect to multiple global destinations.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 159 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 87 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

60 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 461 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3563 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11262 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15210 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days