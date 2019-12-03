Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

JOC raids illegal miners in Odzi

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:27hrs | Views
THE Joint Operations Command (JOC) in Manicaland last week raided artisanal miners operating in gold-rich Odzi district to restore sanity following the death of four panners in bloody clashes at Odzi 1 and 2 mines.

In recent weeks, JOC has also raided illegal miners along Mutare River where alluvial gold mining is rampant.

Manicaland provincial mines director Omen Dube yesterday confirmed JOC's intervention.

"We raided illegal miners in Odzi, especially after a recent incident where a miner was killed.
Police and the army invaded illegal miners in Odzi. I will be in office on Monday (today) so that we can conduct a meeting on how effective the operation was," he said

"We want this operation to be continuous because with the economic hardships, we are very aware that they (illegal miners) are going to come back again.

"We have done similar operations along Mutare River, where alluvial mining is rampant. You know that it's easy to trap gold along Mutare River, so the miners need easy money."

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the operation, but could not provide details.

Chananda said the programme was implemented by the district operations office.

"I can confirm that we carried out a joint operation with the Ministry of Mines, but I cannot provide details because this was a district operation, so I will also need to be apprised on the operation," he said. "However, it is the mandate of the police to respond to any distress calls and ensure that there is peace in the country."



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 158 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 86 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

60 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 461 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 480 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3560 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3473 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11262 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15210 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days