Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Muchinguri in Namibia poll rigging row

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 07:30hrs | Views
Namibia's opposition parties are crying foul after incumbent President Hage Geingob was re-elected for a second term with a reduced majority on Saturday.

Geingob's rivals are claiming vote manipulation and accused the Sadc observer mission headed by Zimbabwe's Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri of being unfit for the task.

Mike Kavekotora, the leader of the Rally for Democracy and Progress, said they were co-ordinating with the other parties on how to respond to alleged electoral malpractices.
The election was marred by allegations of faulty voting machines.

Geingob received 56% of the vote, while closest challenger Panduleni Itula had 29%.
Itula made history as the first independent candidate for the presidency, though he retained his ruling party membership.

Itula did not attend the announcement of the final results, also aggrieved by what he saw as vote manipulation.

The ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (Swapo) party for the first time lost its two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Swapo polled 536 861 of the votes (65,5%), earning the party 63 of the 96 seats in the National Assembly, down from the 77 won in 2014.

Kavekotora, whose party won one seat in last week's election, told reporters that Muchinguri and her delegation were unfit to observe Namibia's elections because of persistent vote rigging allegations against her Zanu-PF party.

"The Sadc observer mission was loaded with a lot of people from Zimbabwe. What do we expect from somebody who was coming from a rigged election in his or her own country? How do you expect that person to come and give you a proper observation in another country? That's just impossible …," Kavekotora said.

He said Muchinguri and her delegation could not do anything other than "rigging and basically supporting your friends in the country that you are now observing elections in".
"We consider this matter to be very serious. We're going to engage the other political parties and we'll keep our options open and see what's the right course of action. Namibia cannot be manipulated. We have to come to a point where we say 'enough'," he added.

Stergomena Tax, the Sadc executive secretary, tried to address the issue in a tweeted response on Saturday night.

She said: "It should be noted that the current Sadc Organ chair is Zimbabwe, thus, the Sadc electoral observation mission (SEOM) to Namibia was led by Zimbabwe, supported by Organ Troika members — Botswana and Zambia. The mission comprised observers from 11 members states."

Shortly after arriving in Namibia before the November 27 vote, Muchinguri had a torrid time trying to explain her selection to lead the regional bloc's election observation mission after being confronted by both the Namibian media and opposition politicians.

The minister, flanked by her deputy head of mission and Zanu-PF politburo member Patrick Chinamasa, responded: "It's important to note that we are not here as individual countries, but collectively as Sadc. SEOM is well constituted with many different people including government officials, eminent persons from Sadc as well as those from the opposition. If there be need to understand more on the composition of SEOM, you can also refer to our strict terms of reference."

Muchinguri insisted that SEOM was in Namibia to merely observe the election and were not involved in the internal processes of the country.

A total of 11 of the 15 parties got representation in Parliament, with the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), which gained 136 576 votes or 16,6% of the total number of votes cast, becoming the official opposition.

Other political parties that gained seats in the National Assembly for the first time include the Christian Democratic Voice Party and the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters, which won one and two seats respectively.

The United Democratic Front, National Unity Democratic Organisation, All People's Party and Republican Party won two seats each, while the Rally for Democracy and Progress and SWANU scraped back into the National Assembly with one seat each.

The four parties that did not qualify for any seats in Parliament are the former official opposition, the Congress of Democrats, the Workers' Revolutionary Party, the National Patriotic Front and the National Democratic Party.



Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 159 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

58 mins ago | 87 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

60 mins ago | 94 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 462 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3564 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3478 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4278 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 271 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11263 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8990 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15210 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days