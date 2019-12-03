Mnangagwa goes after G40 remnants

News / National

by Staff reporter

The net is closing on G40 members who are conducting overnight meetings trying to destabilise the ruling party Zanu-PF, Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.The members are allegedly being funded by their exiled leaders such as Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Mandiitawepi Chimene, among others.The G40 cabal was a faction within Zanu-PF that had coalesced around former First Lady Grace Mugabe in an attempt to use her proximity to the late former President Robert Mugabe to grab power.Their attempts were, however, thwarted in November 2017 when former President Mugabe resigned under pressure from his own party and the general population. Ziyambi warned G40 remnants that they should either tow the party line or risk being expelled from the party."Going forward, we will detail everything that these people are doing and recommend that they be expelled."While our desire is to ensure that we maintain our support base and recruit more, we can't allow forces that will destroy the party to persist," said Ziyambi.In addition, he said time shall come when the party will name and shame them."At this juncture, we can't name them. We want to give everyone a chance to repent," he said. He urged members to be loyal to the party and its leadership."The ruling party has no room for those sitting on the fence. "Members must choose and be clear about where they stand," he said.