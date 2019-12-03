Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa warns Mnangagwa government

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 11:27hrs | Views
Angered by the authorities' savage clampdown on dissenting voices in the country in recent months, the MDC yesterday warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government that it had now pushed Zimbabweans too far.

On Sunday, Chamisa claimed that he had escaped an assassination attempt after security agents allegedly fired shots at him during a tree planting event in Marondera.

However, police immediately denied that they had shot at Chamisa admitting only to "firing teargas" at the crowd, which had allegedly gathered at the event without "following laid down procedures".

But speaking to the Daily News in the aftermath of the alleged shooting incident,

Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda insisted that the youthful opposition leader had been shot at by suspected security agents as he was planting a tree at Dombotombo Clinic.

"They fired at the president (Chamisa) ... The shots were fired by either State se- curity agents, the police, or by the military.

"We were at Dombotombo Clinic where the president was planting a tree, as he has declared a month of environmen- tally-friendly activity in order to protect Planet Earth.

"So, this is clearly an event that is meant to protect posterity and the future and we have people being attacked ... the president being shot at by State agents at point blank," Sibanda said.

Source - Dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

51 mins ago | 161 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

59 mins ago | 89 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 96 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 466 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 493 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3584 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3483 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4286 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11269 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3827 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8992 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15216 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days