Chamisa warns Mnangagwa government

News / National

by Staff reporter

Angered by the authorities' savage clampdown on dissenting voices in the country in recent months, the MDC yesterday warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government that it had now pushed Zimbabweans too far.On Sunday, Chamisa claimed that he had escaped an assassination attempt after security agents allegedly fired shots at him during a tree planting event in Marondera.However, police immediately denied that they had shot at Chamisa admitting only to "firing teargas" at the crowd, which had allegedly gathered at the event without "following laid down procedures".But speaking to the Daily News in the aftermath of the alleged shooting incident,Chamisa's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda insisted that the youthful opposition leader had been shot at by suspected security agents as he was planting a tree at Dombotombo Clinic."They fired at the president (Chamisa) ... The shots were fired by either State se- curity agents, the police, or by the military."We were at Dombotombo Clinic where the president was planting a tree, as he has declared a month of environmen- tally-friendly activity in order to protect Planet Earth."So, this is clearly an event that is meant to protect posterity and the future and we have people being attacked ... the president being shot at by State agents at point blank," Sibanda said.