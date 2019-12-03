Churches chide Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and several heads of indigenous churches yesterday took a veiled dig at MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for spurning the invitation to be part of the Political Actors' Dialogue (Polad).After the meeting with heads of indigenous churches at State House in the capital yesterday, Mnangagwa said Chamisa must come to Polad."After the election as Zanu-PF we said despite the fact we won with two thirds majority let's talk with other political parties, we are all Zimbabweans. The majority of the political parties heeded our call for dialogue expect only three political parties and we say the voice of the majority is the voice of God and the decision of the majority is the judgment of God."If we go to an election you can't declare yourself a winner; a winner is declared by others. It's like you are in a race, you cannot say to yourself I am the winner; there are judges who declare the winner. If you fail to respect the country's institutions you are disrespecting the country's laws and by doing that you are going against God," Mnangagwa said.The president urged the churches to play a critical role in uniting political parties in the country."Through your messages as churches, I discovered today, that we must unite, by doing so we are respecting God's laws. We must forgive each other, but there are some who don't want to forgive and this is against God," said Mnangagwa.Family of God Church founder, Andrew Wutaunashe, who spoke on behalf of the Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches, said all political parties must know that Mnangagwa is the legitimate president of Zimbabwe."You are the President of Zimbabwe. We call upon the MDC to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President of Zimbabwe. Dialogue must come on the basis that the MDC respects the country's institutions. As church leaders we stand be- hind you," said Wutaunashe.Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bishop Nehemiah Mutendi said the government must respect the voice of churches."This nation must pray to God for all our problems to be solved. Some are say- ing let us have seven years without elections, but that is disrespecting the country's Constitution," Mutendi said.