School demands 200 bricks and maize for Form 1 intake

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Rio Zim Mhondoro High School flyer for 2020 Form 1 intake has shown that the school demands each prospective pupil to bring the following materials before they are registered:RTGS 293.00Copy of birth certificateOriginal Grade 7 result slipReport book200 standard bricks3 buckets of manure1 bucket of maizeZimbabwe's economy has been crumbling forcing schools to find a creative way to raise funds.