News / National
School demands 200 bricks and maize for Form 1 intake
03 Dec 2019 at 08:10hrs | Views
A Rio Zim Mhondoro High School flyer for 2020 Form 1 intake has shown that the school demands each prospective pupil to bring the following materials before they are registered:
RTGS 293.00
Copy of birth certificate
Original Grade 7 result slip
Report book
200 standard bricks
3 buckets of manure
1 bucket of maize
Zimbabwe's economy has been crumbling forcing schools to find a creative way to raise funds.
Copy of birth certificate
Original Grade 7 result slip
Report book
200 standard bricks
3 buckets of manure
1 bucket of maize
Zimbabwe's economy has been crumbling forcing schools to find a creative way to raise funds.
Source - Byo24News