School demands 200 bricks and maize for Form 1 intake

by Mandla Ndlovu
03 Dec 2019 at 08:10hrs | Views
A Rio Zim Mhondoro High School flyer for 2020 Form 1 intake has shown that the school demands each prospective pupil to bring the following materials before they are registered:

RTGS 293.00
Copy of birth certificate
Original Grade 7 result slip
Report book
200 standard bricks
3 buckets of manure
1 bucket of maize

Zimbabwe's economy has been crumbling forcing schools to find a creative way to raise funds.



Source - Byo24News

