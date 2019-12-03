Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyers deny criminal nuisance charges

by Stephen Jakes
03 Dec 2019 at 09:36hrs | Views
NINE human rights defenders (HRDs) on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal nuisance as their trial commenced at Harare Magistrates Court.

The nine HRDs who include human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe leader Obert Masaraure, Gerald Tavengwa, Godfrey Chanda, Andrew Munguri, Nation Mudzitirwa, Shepherd Tazvivinga, Tryvine Musokeri and Simon Drury told Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa that they were not guilty of committing the offence of criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The nine HRDs were arrested at Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube's offices in Harare on 23 August during an anti-government protest dubbed "Pay Day Funeral", where they allegedly gathered to "mourn the deaths" of their salaries, which they said were inadequate including poor working conditions and standards of living.

According to prosecutors, the nine HRDs, who are represented by Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and David Drury, allegedly interfered with the ordinary comfort, convenience, peace or quiet of the public by creating a nuisance or obstruction through singing and dancing while carrying a miniature coffin and a small wooden cross.

The miniature coffin and the wooden cross will be produced as exhibits during their trial.

On Monday, one of the State witnesses confessed to using "minimum" force to subdue the nine HRDs which he justified as meant to "subdue" them.

The trial will continue on Wednesday 4 December 2019.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

52 mins ago | 162 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

59 mins ago | 90 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 98 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 500 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3600 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3493 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4290 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11273 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3828 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8992 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15220 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days