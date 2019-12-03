'Robert Mugabe had only 1 farm and 10 cars'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The late Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe only left ten cars and 1 farm for his family among other few properties that have been formally registered by his daughter Bona Mugabe.According to the Herald the properties registered are as follows:House Number 129 Forbes Road, WaterfallsVilla Number 65, GunhillNumber 27 Quorn Avenue, Mt PleasantLot GB Helensvale and Lot 1 of subdivision B of Sub G of HelensvaleHighfield FarmZvimba rural farming plot (about 5 acres)Zvimba rural home (one hectare)Zvimba orchard (about five acres)10 carsMugabe is also said to have left Ten million United States dollars at his CBZ account.During his reign, there were rampant reports that the Mugabes owned multiple farms all over the country and have mansions in Dubai, South Africa and other countries.