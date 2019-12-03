Lawyers looking for Former President Mugabe's will

News / National

by Staff reporter

The lawyer of the late former Zimbabwean President, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Terrence Hussein of Hussein Ranchod & Company has said messages had been sent to other law firms to ascertain if the former leader had left an inheritance will since none had been found.This comes after the death of the former leader who died in Singapore on September 6 this year after battling prostate cancer for at least 13 years. He is survived by his wife, former first lady, Grace Mugabe, and Bona, Robert, Bellarmine and Russel Goreraza who were listed as surviving children.Hussein wrote to the Master of High Court, Eldard Mutasa, asking him to register the death of Cde Mugabe."Kindly register the estate. Thus far, we have not been able to locate a will, but have sent out inquiries to other law firms, although the family members are not aware of any."In this regard, perhaps the estate may be treated as intestate for now," reads the letter.The Master's Office has, in turn, invited the Mugabe family members and their lawyers to an edict meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of an executor.The late former leader's daughter, Bona Chikore, in October, disclosed to the Master's Office that her father had US$10 million in a CBZ Bank Nostro account as well as the immovable property left behind by the national hero.The properties listed are a house in Waterfalls, a Villa in Gunhill, a house in Mt Pleasant, a Lot in Helensvale, a farm in Highfield, an approximately five-acre rural farming plot in Zvimba, Zvimba rural home sitting on one hectare, five-acre Zvimba orchard and 10 cars.