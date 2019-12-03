Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyers looking for Former President Mugabe's will

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 11:20hrs | Views
The lawyer of the late former Zimbabwean President, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Terrence Hussein of Hussein Ranchod & Company has said messages had been sent to other law firms to ascertain if the former leader had left an inheritance will since none had been found.

This comes after the death of the former leader who died in Singapore on September 6 this year after battling prostate cancer for at least 13 years. He is survived by his wife, former first lady, Grace Mugabe, and Bona, Robert, Bellarmine and Russel Goreraza who were listed as surviving children.

Hussein wrote to the Master of High Court, Eldard Mutasa, asking him to register the death of Cde Mugabe.

"Kindly register the estate. Thus far, we have not been able to locate a will, but have sent out inquiries to other law firms, although the family members are not aware of any.

"In this regard, perhaps the estate may be treated as intestate for now," reads the letter.

The Master's Office has, in turn, invited the Mugabe family members and their lawyers to an edict meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of an executor.

The late former leader's daughter, Bona Chikore, in October, disclosed to the Master's Office that her father had US$10 million in a CBZ Bank Nostro account as well as the immovable property left behind by the national hero.

The properties listed are a house in Waterfalls, a Villa in Gunhill, a house in Mt Pleasant, a Lot in Helensvale, a farm in Highfield, an approximately five-acre rural farming plot in Zvimba, Zvimba rural home sitting on one hectare, five-acre Zvimba orchard and 10 cars.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

52 mins ago | 162 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

60 mins ago | 90 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 99 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3603 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4290 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11277 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3828 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8992 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7300 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15221 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days