Only 46 out of 448 doctors return back to work

by Mandla Ndlovu

Only 46 doctors have returned to work after the President Emmerson Mnagwagwa issued a 48-hour moratorium to them last Thursday.Government had fired 448 doctors.The Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the moratorium will not be extended to the doctors that did not attend work on Monday at 8 AM.Giving the post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday the Minister said labour discussions will only be done with the doctors that would have returned to work.Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo added that the doctors who returned to work on Monday were only requested to sign forms for resumption of duty.He added that the government was in the process of construction blocks of flats for junior and senior doctors so that they can have accommodation.The construction of flats which has already begun will see two blocks of medium density design being constructed. The five storey and four storey buildings with be built at all Provincial and Central hospitals.All the doctors who did not report for will not be subjected to disciplinary process which has resulted in expulsions.Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) Secretary General Dr Tapiwa Mungofa said their members were still incapacitated to report for work."The moratorium came at a time when doctors are still incapacitated to report for work and no offer has been extended from Government," he said."We have, however, since written to the President seeking extension of the moratorium until a time when negotiations are complete."Dr Mungofa said they were engaging with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on possible offers that would allow them to return to work.