Shootout in Harare over horse blanket

by Mandla Ndlovu

The police have reported that a man has been involved in a shootout thieves over a horse blanket recently.According to the police the man had stopped at intersection Harare Drive and Alpes road had his car window smashed and a horse blanket stolen by a thief who got into a getaway Honda Fit. The man chased the Honda Fit vehicle into a closed road.When the criminal and his partner realised that they were cornered, they fired at the complainant and abandoned their vehicle. The complainant who was also armed fired back and managed to hit one of the suspects who later succumbed to the gunshot wound.Police have said the Honda Fit has since been recovered and investigations are underway to account for the outstanding accomplice.Members of the public are encouraged not to carry too much valuable property when they are travelling.