Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on Zanu-PF restructuring exercise

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 20:23hrs | Views
ZANU-PF will set District Coordinating Committee (DCC) structures in the remaining eight provinces after the 18th National People's conference set for Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East next week.

The party has already put in place DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring exercise on the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

Giving an update on the state of the party on Tuesday, the party's Secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda said the setting up of DCC structures in other provinces will commence after the conference.

"The next move at the moment is focusing on the Annual People's Conference, and then from there we will get new instructions from the party leadership on how we conduct the DCC elections in other provinces.

"As you know Harare and Bulawayo had different characteristics from all other provinces in that they have dissolved their executive.

"I haven't gone back to Bulawayo to see how they are doing but in Harare they are doing very good work, they are mobilizing, they are restructuring and I am very confident that the numbers we are going to have in Harare for the party and for future elections are much more than what we have been having all these years," said Matemadanda.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

53 mins ago | 169 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 489 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 520 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3630 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2407 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3508 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11285 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3829 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8994 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7301 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15225 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days