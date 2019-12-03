Latest on Zanu-PF restructuring exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF will set District Coordinating Committee (DCC) structures in the remaining eight provinces after the 18th National People's conference set for Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East next week.The party has already put in place DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring exercise on the two metropolitan provinces already underway.Giving an update on the state of the party on Tuesday, the party's Secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda said the setting up of DCC structures in other provinces will commence after the conference."The next move at the moment is focusing on the Annual People's Conference, and then from there we will get new instructions from the party leadership on how we conduct the DCC elections in other provinces."As you know Harare and Bulawayo had different characteristics from all other provinces in that they have dissolved their executive."I haven't gone back to Bulawayo to see how they are doing but in Harare they are doing very good work, they are mobilizing, they are restructuring and I am very confident that the numbers we are going to have in Harare for the party and for future elections are much more than what we have been having all these years," said Matemadanda.