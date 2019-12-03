Flights disrupted in Zimbabwe due to 'operational limitations'

News / National

by Staff reporter

We inform our esteemed customers that our flights today shall be affected by delays due to air traffic control technical issues experienced in Zimbabwe earlier on this morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this. — fastjet (@fastjet) December 3, 2019

Zimbabweans finally got access to new low-denomination currency on Tuesday that authorities hope will end chronic cash shortages, but banks maintained an existing weekly withdrawal limit of $20, frustrating many customers.Air Zimbabwe and fastjet is experiencing operational issues at RG Mugabe International Airport in Harare.The country's flagship carrier had to cancel all flights on Monday "due to operational limitations" at the airport, and is expecting to resume their schedule late afternoon on Tuesday.Regional carrier fastjet also tweeted to their customers that their flights have also been impacted on Tuesday "due to air traffic control technical issues" which they experienced in the morning.Last week the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe issued a statement denying claims that the Zimbabwean airspace closed, stating delays were experienced due to the airport's morning shift arriving late.