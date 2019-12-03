Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Flights disrupted in Zimbabwe due to 'operational limitations'

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 20:23hrs | Views
Zimbabweans finally got access to new low-denomination currency on Tuesday that authorities hope will end chronic cash shortages, but banks maintained an existing weekly withdrawal limit of $20, frustrating many customers.

Air Zimbabwe and fastjet is experiencing operational issues at RG Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

The country's flagship carrier had to cancel all flights on Monday "due to operational limitations" at the airport, and is expecting to resume their schedule late afternoon on Tuesday.

Regional carrier fastjet also tweeted to their customers that their flights have also been impacted on Tuesday "due to air traffic control technical issues" which they experienced in the morning.

Last week the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe issued a statement denying claims that the Zimbabwean airspace closed, stating delays were experienced due to the airport's morning shift arriving late.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

53 mins ago | 169 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 102 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 490 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3631 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2410 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3510 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11286 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3829 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8994 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7301 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15226 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days