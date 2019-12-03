Mnangagwa's Politburo to meet on Wednesday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will on Wednesday convene an ordinary meeting of the Politburo at its headquarters in Harare.Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement."The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 1000 hours," he said.