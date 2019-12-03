News / National
Mnangagwa's Politburo to meet on Wednesday
03 Dec 2019 at 20:24hrs | Views
Zanu-PF will on Wednesday convene an ordinary meeting of the Politburo at its headquarters in Harare.
Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the meeting in a statement.
"The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 1000 hours," he said.
"The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 1000 hours," he said.
Source - the herald