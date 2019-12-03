EcoCash is down again

News / National

by Staff reporter



Service is unavailable

Your request could not be processed at the moment.

Input XML is not recognized by the system

System is busy

Invalid code

Dear valued customer



We apologise for service disruptions you may be experiencing in trying to transact on EcoCash. Our technical team is working to resolve the technical challenge and we will inform you as soon as normal service is restored.



We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.



Live Life the EcoCash Way!

EcoCash has been stuck in an upgrade cycle since Saturday 16 November. Whilst the planned upgrade has been announced as complete a number of time since that date the service hasn't really worked optimally for the last 3 weeks.advertisementIt seems the platform is now down again with users getting one of many error messages when trying to access the mobile money service:EcoCash has sent out the following update regarding the latest episode of downtime:Considering that the platform has not worked optimally for close to a month now one would expect that EcoCash would communicate more openly with the users and businesses who have been inconvenienced but nope, it's still just "technical issues"…Meanwhile, after the upgrade users couldn't buy airtime, had their accounts blocked and lost money whilst trying to transact. The icing on the cake was a botched user experience that we actually wrote about in another post.Anyway, the aftermath of all that is extremely lengthy queues at Econet shops in the CBD as EcoCash tries to clear the errors which keep arising due to the current instability of the system which leads to a vicious cycle and queues this long: