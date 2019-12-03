Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EcoCash is down again

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 21:04hrs | Views
EcoCash has been stuck in an upgrade cycle since Saturday 16 November. Whilst the planned upgrade has been announced as complete a number of time since that date the service hasn't really worked optimally for the last 3 weeks.
It seems the platform is now down again with users getting one of many error messages when trying to access the mobile money service:

    Service is unavailable
    Your request could not be processed at the moment.
    Input XML is not recognized by the system
    System is busy
    Invalid code

EcoCash has sent out the following update regarding the latest episode of downtime:

Dear valued customer

We apologise for service disruptions you may be experiencing in trying to transact on EcoCash. Our technical team is working to resolve the technical challenge and we will inform you as soon as normal service is restored.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.

Live Life the EcoCash Way!

Considering that the platform has not worked optimally for close to a month now one would expect that EcoCash would communicate more openly with the users and businesses who have been inconvenienced but nope, it's still just "technical issues"…

Meanwhile, after the upgrade users couldn't buy airtime, had their accounts blocked and lost money whilst trying to transact. The icing on the cake was a botched user experience that we actually wrote about in another post.

Anyway, the aftermath of all that is extremely lengthy queues at Econet shops in the CBD as EcoCash tries to clear the errors which keep arising due to the current instability of the system which leads to a vicious cycle and queues this long:




