Zimnat and St Christopher's make life better for Cebisani Ndlovu

by Staff reporter

Zimnat and St Christopher's Children with Disability Centre have come together to make life better for Cebisani Ndlovu, the young Bulawayo man for whom Zimnat held a charity half marathon just over a year ago to raise funds for his spinal surgery.The two organisations have provided Cebisani with a wheelchair. Zimnat is one of the country's leading non-banking financial service providers. St Christopher's Children with Disability Centre is a centre based in Hatcliffe, Harare, which provides support services to children living with disabilities.Having been operated on in February this year at Mater Dei Hospital, Cebisani has been undergoing post-operative physiotherapy to help him regain the use of his legs. He is starting to regain the full use of his legs but finds the physiotherapy tiring. The donated wheelchair will help Cebisani gain mobility, while he continues to slowly recover.St Christopher's Centre executive committee member Patricia Kambarami said the institution was inspired by Zimnat's purpose of making life better and decided to also play its part this festive season."As a beneficiary of Zimnat's kind gesture, we were inspired to also make life better for other members of the community so that they too can reach their full potential and in this season of good tidings we decided to make life better for Cebisani," she saidCommenting on the donation, Zimnat Group Marketing and Public Relations director Angela Mpala said the group was delighted to partner with St Christopher's Centre to make life better for Cebisani."We are delighted that, with the help of physiotherapy, Cebisani is starting to regain the use of his limbs. We understand that the therapy sessions can be quite exhausting on a recovering body, so we approached St Christopher's Centre to find out if they could assist with a wheelchair and they were happy to help," said Ms Mpala.Speaking from his home in Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb, during the handover of the wheelchair by Zimnat staff, Mr Ndlovu expressed his appreciation of the assistance Zimnat has given him."I am really grateful to St Christopher's and Zimnat for making my life better, I was facing difficulties in attending my physiotherapy sessions as I am still recovering. I should not be putting much pressure on my body. This wheelchair will help me easily move around as I regain full body mobility," he said.Zimnat is a diversified financial group made up of four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Microfinance and Zimnat Asset Management. It is associated with Sanlam, which is the largest non-banking financial services group on the continent.