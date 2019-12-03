Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimnat launches ZFX Bureau de Change

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 21:54hrs | Views
One of the country's leading financial services providers, Zimnat, has launched its own bureau de change, ZFS Bureau de Change.  

The new outfit, which will be trading as ZFX Bureau de Change, is a registered Tier Two bureau de change, which is able to provide both foreign exchange and money transfer services.

ZFX will, according to Zimnat group chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak, combine customer-tailored financial services and technology to bring convenience to its customers.

"As a business that is guided by a purpose of making life better, we are driven to always come up with financial solutions that empower all our stakeholders to reach their full potential.

"The idea of coming up with ZFX was born out of the need to ensure we provide a holistic financial service for our customers. In that vein we have also partnered with World Remit to ensure that our customers can also receive money from their benefactors in the diaspora and be able to change it under one roof," said Mr Sachak.

He said Zimnat hoped that ZFX would strengthen foreign currency availability on the interbank market by providing competitive exchange rates.

"This bureau de change has also been born out of the need to provide a safe, legal and convenient place for changing one's money and leveraging on our widespread distribution network. We hope to provide this convenience in all four corners of the country," said Mr Sachak.

The new bureau de change allows customers to convert their foreign currencies, including United States dollars, British pounds, South African rands and Botswana pula, at competitive market rates.

Zimnat is a diversified financial services group made up of four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Microfinance and Zimnat Asset Management. It is associated with Sanlam, which is the largest non-banking financial services group on the continent.

