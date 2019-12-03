Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimnat commits to assisting Melfort Old People's Home

by Staff reporter
03 Dec 2019 at 22:04hrs | Views
Leading financial services company Zimnat has embarked on a campaign to assist residents of Melfort Old People's home this festive season.

Moved by the plight of the elderly residents at this home earlier this year, Zimnat decided to provide free insurance cover for the home's two vehicles. Upon donating to the home, the organisation discovered that much more needed to be done to help the home overcome the many challenges it faces and ensure the residents are more comfortable.

It has therefore launched a charity drive dubbed the Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign to enlist the help of customers and members of the public in helping improve the lives of the home's elderly residents.

The Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign is an appeal to well-wishers to donate goods that will be channelled towards the upkeep of the residents.

Located along Mutare Road, Melfort Old People's Home, which is registered with Help Age, has the capacity to accommodate 60 elderly residents, most of whom have been referred to it by the social welfare department. Some have come from Harare and Marondera hospitals.

Among the challenges the home faces  are the lack of a consistent food supply and inadequate manpower. Currently there are only two superintendents, who are employed by Help Age Zimbabwe, and a part time nurse.

"After our earlier contribution to Melfort Old People's Home in May this year, we saw that there was more that needed to be done to ensure that our elders, who are a fountain of wisdom, have a comfortable life," Zimnat group chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak said.

"We discovered that there are a lot of challenges the home is facing, such as food shortages and lack of manpower. We decided, therefore, to launch a Christmas Campaign called Heart to Hand which is targeted at encouraging members of society and corporate citizens to contribute whatever they can towards the Old People's home" he said.

Zimnat has placed Heart to Hand donation collection bins at the entrance all of its branches, in which those wishing to take part in the Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign can place their donations.

Commenting on the launch of this year's Heart to Hand campaign, Zimnat Group Marketing and Public relations director Angela Mpala said: "I do hope that members of the public and corporates will join us in our effort to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Melfort Old People's Home. They really do deserve our assistance."

Zimnat is a diversified financial group that offers products across the financial and insurance spectrum. It has four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Financial Services and Zimnat Asset Management.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

55 mins ago | 175 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 109 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 555 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3685 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3543 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4330 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 923 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 631 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11309 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3830 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8995 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7303 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15235 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days