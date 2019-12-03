Zimnat commits to assisting Melfort Old People's Home

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leading financial services company Zimnat has embarked on a campaign to assist residents of Melfort Old People's home this festive season.Moved by the plight of the elderly residents at this home earlier this year, Zimnat decided to provide free insurance cover for the home's two vehicles. Upon donating to the home, the organisation discovered that much more needed to be done to help the home overcome the many challenges it faces and ensure the residents are more comfortable.It has therefore launched a charity drive dubbed the Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign to enlist the help of customers and members of the public in helping improve the lives of the home's elderly residents.The Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign is an appeal to well-wishers to donate goods that will be channelled towards the upkeep of the residents.Located along Mutare Road, Melfort Old People's Home, which is registered with Help Age, has the capacity to accommodate 60 elderly residents, most of whom have been referred to it by the social welfare department. Some have come from Harare and Marondera hospitals.Among the challenges the home faces are the lack of a consistent food supply and inadequate manpower. Currently there are only two superintendents, who are employed by Help Age Zimbabwe, and a part time nurse."After our earlier contribution to Melfort Old People's Home in May this year, we saw that there was more that needed to be done to ensure that our elders, who are a fountain of wisdom, have a comfortable life," Zimnat group chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak said."We discovered that there are a lot of challenges the home is facing, such as food shortages and lack of manpower. We decided, therefore, to launch a Christmas Campaign called Heart to Hand which is targeted at encouraging members of society and corporate citizens to contribute whatever they can towards the Old People's home" he said.Zimnat has placed Heart to Hand donation collection bins at the entrance all of its branches, in which those wishing to take part in the Heart to Hand Christmas Campaign can place their donations.Commenting on the launch of this year's Heart to Hand campaign, Zimnat Group Marketing and Public relations director Angela Mpala said: "I do hope that members of the public and corporates will join us in our effort to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Melfort Old People's Home. They really do deserve our assistance."Zimnat is a diversified financial group that offers products across the financial and insurance spectrum. It has four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Financial Services and Zimnat Asset Management.