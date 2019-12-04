Doctors to stage a protest in Harare today

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Dec 2019
Doctors will stage a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Harare where they intend to hand over a petition to the Speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda in a bid to lobby the legislature to address their plight.

Announcing the protest former Secretary General of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Dr Bhebhe said, "It's game on tomorrow. Doctors bring your placards and drums as we'll be marching to Parliament to handover our petition on the current medical crisis. The media crew is also accordingly invited."


The doctors march will start at Parirenyatwa Hospital at 08.30 AM.

The march is held a day after the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo told the media that the doctors who did not resume work on Monday remain fired and will have follow legal route to get their jobs back.

Only 46 out 448 fired doctors returned to work.



