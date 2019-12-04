General Chiwenga calls for a home grown solution

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

General Constantino Chiwenga has called for home grown solution to the problems affecting the country.Chiwenga who was speaking at State House on Monday said, "Let me, therefore, reiterate His Excellency's view that as Zimbabweans we are capable of finding enduring solutions to our own challenges. As such, home-grown solutions are to be pursued than international mediation that other parties are trying to pursue. Hatiende kunotsvaga nyamukuta kunext door. Vana nyamukuta vedu tinavo muno."The MDC has called for an external mediator and the South African government has pledged to take up the role if it called upon to do so.Chiwenga added that Chamisa must join the POLAD platform if he wants to be part of the solutions in the country."His Excellency the President has a meeting with all political actors who participated in the 2018 harmonised elections under the Political Actors Dialogue except for one or two political parties that are yet to join others."There is no doubt that a peaceful environment in our country translates into socio-economic development, empowerment and growth of our country."Commenting on the matter political analyst Pedzisayi Ruhanya said,"It's now reaching home that there are serious problems in Zimbabwe that requires dialogue but the mediator appears to be the issue. The opposition MDC led by Chamisa should not blink on this matter because quite a number of people have been compromised."