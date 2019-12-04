Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 cars intercepted for smuggling goods worth R102 979 in Beitbridge

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Dec 2019 at 06:37hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced that its officers in Beitbridge intercepted five vehicles with smuggled goods worthy ZAR 102 979-60.

The incident happened on the 1st of December at around 2000hrs and resulted in duty amounting to ZW 51 010.97 being paid by the five owners to ZIMRA.

Police have said travellers and business people are warned against evading duty when entering the country and carrying items which should be legally cleared by authorities.

In 2017 the Ferret team also intercepted two South African trucks en-route to Harare with smuggled detergents worth US$30 000 in import duty.

The contraband was smuggled through Beitbridge Border Post after the owners made an under declaration, which saw them paying a paltry US$2 910 for both trucks.

The deal was believed to involve Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials and the customs clearing agents saw the State losing a total of US$29,924.50 in import duty.

The Ferret team is made up of officials from Zimra, police, immigration and other security agents.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

56 mins ago | 185 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 111 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 523 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 568 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3712 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4352 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11323 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3830 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8995 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7305 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15243 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days