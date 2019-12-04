5 cars intercepted for smuggling goods worth R102 979 in Beitbridge

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced that its officers in Beitbridge intercepted five vehicles with smuggled goods worthy ZAR 102 979-60.The incident happened on the 1st of December at around 2000hrs and resulted in duty amounting to ZW 51 010.97 being paid by the five owners to ZIMRA.Police have said travellers and business people are warned against evading duty when entering the country and carrying items which should be legally cleared by authorities.In 2017 the Ferret team also intercepted two South African trucks en-route to Harare with smuggled detergents worth US$30 000 in import duty.The contraband was smuggled through Beitbridge Border Post after the owners made an under declaration, which saw them paying a paltry US$2 910 for both trucks.The deal was believed to involve Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials and the customs clearing agents saw the State losing a total of US$29,924.50 in import duty.The Ferret team is made up of officials from Zimra, police, immigration and other security agents.