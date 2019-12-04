Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo boy dies after drinking undiluted klipdrift

by Mandla Ndlovu
04 Dec 2019 at 07:27hrs | Views
A Bulawayo boy has died after stealing and drinking undiluted alcohol recently the police have said.

According to the police the 13-year-old male minor died in Bulawayo on 1 December after consuming undiluted alcohol (klipdrift).

The alcohol is said to have been left in a car by his friends who went to watch a football match and left him to guard their vehicle.

When the friends returned, they found him heavily drunk and they took him to his parents who tried to render first aid but his situation deteriorated until he died.

In an unrelated incident, a man was recently arrested at a police road block along Masvingo – Beitbridge road on after he was found in possession of a live pangolin which he intended to sell in Beitbridge. The pangolin was stashed in a sack in the boot of the suspect's vehicle.

Crime Alert Zimbabwe Spokesperson Fezekile Mguni said adults should make sure they take care of their children during the festive season where excitement will be high.

"I am encouraging all parents to take care of their children during this period of festive where teenagers engage in rampant drinking due to the excitement that comes with the festive season. And I also I would to make it clear that it is not only children who are turning to alcohol but also adults due to the economic challenges. We need all stakeholders involved in the holistic development of humanity to take a stand and help built healthy communities." Mguni said.



Source - Byo24News

