Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga rules out external mediators

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 08:57hrs | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga says there is no need for external mediation in Zimbabwe, as the country has the capacity to find home-grown solutions to its problems.

Most of the parties that took part in the 2018 harmonised elections were already participating in the dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa to find a common understanding on how to move the country forward, he  said.

The Vice President made the remarks while introducing President Mnangagwa at a meeting held between the country's Presidium and members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House on Monday.

The main opposition MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has refused to be part of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), demanding an external mediator as a precondition.

Mr Chamisa spurned an olive branch extended to him by President Mnangagwa for him to be recognised as the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Said VP Chiwenga: "His Excellency the President has a meeting with all political actors who participated in the 2018 harmonised elections under the Political Actors Dialogue except for one or two political parties that are yet to join others.

"There is no doubt that a peaceful environment in our country translates into socio-economic development, empowerment and growth of our country.

"Let me, therefore, reiterate His Excellency's view that as Zimbabweans we are capable of finding enduring solutions to our own challenges. As such, home-grown solutions are to be pursued than international mediation that other parties are trying to pursue.

"Hatiende kunotsvaga nyamukuta kunext door. Vana nyamukuta vedu tinavo muno."

More than 112 indigenous churches that were represented at State House on Monday endorsed the political dialogue being undertaken by the political parties, but stressed that the discussions should proceed on the premise of respect for President Mnangagwa's legitimacy and the country's institutions.

They said the issue of legitimacy was settled by the result of the 2018 Presidential polls and confirmed by the country's highest court of appeal, the Constitutional Court. The church leaders expressed their desire to have a stake in matters of national interest, saying churches were attended by the majority of Zimbabweans.

Last week, Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) secretary-general Reverend Dr Kenneth Mtata said churches were strongly behind the political dialogue, but wanted the engagements to be comprehensive and broad-based, to the extent of including them.

The ZCC is made up of 26 churches with full membership, 10 associate church bodies, among them the Roman Catholic Church, and three observer church organisations.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

57 mins ago | 190 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 114 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 527 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3718 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3552 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4353 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 927 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11331 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3830 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7305 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15248 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days