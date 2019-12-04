Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo's papers to be amended

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 08:57hrs | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya yesterday postponed to next month the corruption trial of former Minister Ignatius Chombo, to allow the State to amend its papers.

Chombo is being jointly charged with Lazarus Chimba for selling a Government house in Mutare without following due process.

Prosecutor Mr George Manokore successfully sought postponement of the case indicating that the prosecution intended to make amendments to the State outline.

The pair will be back in court on January 29, 2020. On behalf of Chombo, Professor Lovemore Madhuku notified the court of his intention to seek exception to the charge if the defects in the State papers were not amended by January 29.

It is alleged that sometime in 2000, Joyce Munamati, who was the acting provincial registrar for Manicaland Province, and Fred Kanzama, a former Member of Parliament for Mutare South constituency, were in a relationship which produced a son although they were not living together.

The same year, Munamati occupied No. 16 Kipling Road, Fairbridge Park, Mutare, a Government house which was reserved for provincial registrars. It is the State's case that on March 1 2000 Munamati signed a lease agreement with the then Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and Urban Development for occupation of the said house.

The court heard that sometime in 2007 Munamati submitted an application to buy the house to the then acting provincial public works officer for Manicaland.

It is alleged that the application was forwarded to the Secretary of Local Government Public Works and Urban Development, without objection. Chimba allegedly objected to the request citing a shortage of rented accommodation for officers in general.

The court heard that Kanzama approached Chombo and expressed his desire to purchase the property. Chombo allegedly instructed Chimba to sell the house and to prepare an agreement of sale between Kanzama and his ministry.

Chimba, acting in common purpose with Chombo, entered into an agreement of sale with Kanzama as the purchaser at a cost of ZW70 trillion which was duly paid, the court heard. It is the State's case that Chombo and Chimba, being public officers, unlawfully and intentionally acted contrary to or inconsistent with their duties by showing favour to Kanzama and disfavour to Munamati.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

57 mins ago | 190 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 114 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 529 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 573 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3720 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2447 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3555 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 638 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11332 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3831 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7305 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15249 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days