Zimbabwe imports US$1m meat from SA

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 09:00hrs | Views
Zimbabwe last year imported meat products from South Africa worth US$1 097 743 via Beitbridge Border Post. It is understood that the majority of the imports were poultry products.

The Herald also understands that beef imports between the two countries have been fluctuating due to constant outbreaks of foot-and-mouth which affects cattle from either country.

According to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (Zimra) head of communications Mr Francis Chimanda US$192 923,80 worth of poultry cuts were imported in six months of last year. The import values were recorded during the multi-currency era when the value of the Bond Notes and US dollars were pegged at 1: 1.

"There were no beef or chicken imports for some months in 2018," said Mr Chimanda.

"During the same period under review, there were no significant meat products exported to South Africa besides about 9 660 kg of meat and edible meat offals of reptiles valued at US$12 075."

Zimra reported that South Africa has a large market share in retail shops investments in other SADC countries and among others, Zimbabwe is believed to be South Africa's biggest trading partner in SADC.

In 2018, South Africa is believed to have exported goods worth over US$1 billion to Zimbabwe formally via Beitbridge alone. Zimra said recently that a total of US$307 133 023,59 was collected from imports originating from South Africa that came through Beitbridge last year.

"Most products imported from South Africa via Beitbridge Border Post include basic commodities/groceries and mining consumables.

"In terms of exports we process mainly chrome concentrate, nickel ores, petalite, and unmanufactured flue cured tobacco and fresh produce.

"Last year we handled the following bills of entries on commercial goods (Imports) 78 747 and (Exports to RSA 32 854). In addition, we process about 2 043 vehicle imports from South Africa via Beitbridge Border Post monthly," said the revenue body.

The organisation said on average they process 5 676 trucks at Beitbridge, which come from South Africa monthly.

Source - the herald

