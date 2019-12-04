Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga rejects external mediation

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 09:14hrs | Views
VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said there is no need for external mediation in Zimbabwe as the country has the capacity to find home-grown solutions to its problems.

Chiwenga said most of the parties that took part in the 2018 harmonised elections were already participating in the dialogue initiated by President Mnangagwa to find a common understanding on how to move the country forward.

The Vice President made the remarks while introducing President Mnangagwa at a meeting held between the country's Presidium and members of the Inter-Denominational Council of Churches at State House on Monday.

The main opposition MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has refused to be part of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), demanding an external mediator as a precondition. Mr Chamisa spurned an olive branch extended to him by President Mnangagwa for him to be recognised as the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Said VP Chiwenga: "His Excellency the President has a meeting with all political actors who participated in the 2018 harmonised elections under the Political Actors Dialogue except for one or two political parties that are yet to join others.  There is no doubt that a peaceful environment in our country translates into socio-economic development, empowerment and growth of our country.  

"Let me, therefore, reiterate His Excellency's view that as Zimbabweans we are capable of finding enduring solutions to our own challenges. As such, home-grown solutions are to be pursued than international mediation that other parties are trying to pursue.

"Hatiende kunotsvaga nyamukuta kunext door. Vana nyamukuta vedu tinavo muno."

More than 112 indigenous churches that were represented at State House on Monday endorsed the political dialogue being undertaken by the political parties, but stressed that the discussions should proceed on the premise of respect for President Mnangagwa's legitimacy and the country's institutions.

They said the issue of legitimacy was settled by the result of the 2018 Presidential polls and confirmed by the country's highest court of appeal, the Constitutional Court. The churches leaders voiced their stake in matters of national interest, saying churches were attended by the majority of Zimbabweans.

Last week, Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) secretary-general Reverend Dr Kenneth Mtata said churches were strongly behind the political dialogue, but wanted the engagements to be comprehensive and broad-based, to the extent of including them.

The ZCC is made up of 26 churches with full membership, 10 associate church bodies, among them the Roman Catholic Church, and three observer church organisations.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

58 mins ago | 196 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 117 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 594 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3747 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2461 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4369 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11354 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3831 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8999 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7307 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15259 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days