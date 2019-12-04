Latest News Editor's Choice


Man 'steals' cash from parked car

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019
A BULAWAYO man has appeared in court for stealing $2 180 and US$700 from a parked vehicle after using a homemade universal car key to gain access.

Mfaniselwa Moyo (33) of Old Pumula suburb stole from Mr Israel Ncube (62) of Sizinda suburb who had parked a Toyota Vitz along Jason Moyo Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in the central business district.

Moyo pleaded guilty to charges of theft from a motor vehicle and being in possession of articles for criminal use when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to today for sentencing. Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on Monday at around 4AM, Mr Ncube parked his vehicle and closed all the windows before he went to buy groceries from vendors who were 15 metres from where he had parked. Moyo took advantage of Mr Ncube's absence and went to his car.

"The accused person took advantage of the complainant's absence and opened the car using an unknown object. While inside, he began to search the car for valuables," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Mr Ncube noticed that someone had entered his car and he rushed back. He found Moyo taking money from the dashboard with the door of the car slightly open. Mr Ncube tried to close the door while shouting for help but Moyo managed to escape.

"The accused person was chased by two police officers from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Crime Prevention Unit who heard the complainant calling for help. They apprehended him as he was approaching 3rd Avenue," Mr Dlodlo said.

He was searched and found in possession of the stolen money and a t-shaped homemade metal universal car key. Meanwhile, a couple from Mbembesi, Matabeleland North has appeared in court for breaking into a homestead and stealing a wardrobe.

Cacelwa Majola whose age was not revealed and her husband Phathisani Ndlovu (30) both of Sojini Village stole from the late Ms Florence Nkiwane's homestead.

The two were seen by Ms Siphiwe Netha who is a relative and neighbour to the deceased. Majola and Ndlovu pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nomasiko Ndlovu. The magistrate remanded them in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on November 20 at around 11PM, Majola and her husband went to the now deceased's homestead where they forcibly entered into the main house.

"Upon arrival the accused persons broke the key and entered into the complainant's main house where they stole the wardrobe and loaded it into a wheel barrow," said the prosecutor.

While Majola and Ndlovu were on their way out, they were intercepted by Ms Netha who confronted them about the wardrobe. The duo fled leaving the wheelbarrow and the wardrobe in the complainant's yard. The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out.

The couple was arrested on Wednesday last week and taken to Mbembesi police station. The stolen wardrobe was recovered.


