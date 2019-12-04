Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cabs to close 4 branches

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 09:22hrs | Views
OLD Mutual subsidiary, Cabs is shutting down four branches by end of January next year as the financial institution streamlines its business model in response to the tough operating environment.

The bank is set to close Highfield, Highglen, Letombo and Norton branches.

This came after the bank in August announced the closure of four other branches by year end.

Cabs managing director Simon Hammond confirmed the branch closures.

"We notified our customers last Friday (29 November 2019) of our intention to close four branches on January 31, 2020. We are putting alternative arrangements in place to service our customers and will continue to review the situation," Hammond said.

Insiders say some branches had become redundant due to the adoption of technology as depositors have increasingly embraced digital transactions.

The cash crisis compounded the situation as more and more people resort to get cash from the streets, albeit at a premium as it has become elusive in banks.

In the process, banks also cut on rentals, especially in situations where they were renting the banking halls.

Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union acting secretary-general Shepherd Ngandu said Cabs could close more branches next year, spelling doom for the financial services sector.

"Our investigations revealed that indeed the bank is intending to close multiple branches over a period of time running into 2020 and even beyond. The project is said to be implemented in phases and the recent closure of four branches just witnessed is another such phase which will be followed by other closures," Ngandu said.

While the closure of branches could not lead to immediate job cuts, Ngandu said the future of the financial services sector employees hangs in the balance.

"Naturally this paints a gloomy outlook for workers who risk losing jobs through retrenchments. This is exacerbated by the fact that generally the financial services sector is shrinking, owing to technological revolution which is replacing human labour," he said.

Banks have been limiting their lending in order to tame non-performing loans and had been getting revenue from electronic transactions.

In order to support risks associated with their business activities after the adoption of the local currency, the central bank in September said tier one banking institutions were required to hold core capital of at least $200 million by December 2020.

Previously it was pegged at $100 million.

After raising the bank's rate for overnight borrowing from 50% to 70%, taking into account developments on inflation and the exchange rate in September, the central bank last month reviewed the rate down to 35%.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

53 mins ago | 169 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 101 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 487 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 517 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3622 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11284 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3407 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3829 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8992 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7301 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15224 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days