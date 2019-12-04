Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mining firms anchoring power imports: ZETDC

by Staff reporter
04 Dec 2019 at 09:24hrs | Views
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) acting director Ralph Katsande has said large mining firms are sustaining the country's power imports.

To mitigate constant power shortages, the power utility in August introduced a facility to allow mining and exporting firms to directly import electricity from the Southern African Power Pool (Sapp).

Sapp allows national electricity companies in southern Africa to buy power from the pool through a shared regional grid system.

"The large ferrochrome, platinum, gold and nickel producers are continuing to anchor our power imports through the foreign currency payment scheme running since August 1, 2019," Katsande told NewsDay.

By the start of September, over 20 local firms had signed up to the Zesa facility paying a combined US$15 million monthly for power. This was to avoid widening losses due to long hours of load-shedding.

At the time, Zimbabwe was accessing an average of 200 megawatts (MW) from Sapp through this ring-fenced ZETDC/Sapp facility. The creation of the facility came as a result of Zesa having implemented an 18-hour load-shedding schedule that saw some companies scaling down production due to the lack of power.

The load-shedding came after Zesa reduced electricity generation at Kariba Hydro-Power Station as a result of low water levels.

Despite the mining firms paying for the electricity imports, mid last month, State media reported that Zesa was "shovelling" 400MW towards exporters accessing the ZETDC/Sapp facility on the back of low capacity to generate or import power.

Zimbabwe Energy Council executive director Panganayi Sithole said a number of the exporting mining firms were facing challenges accessing the electricity they paid for.

"A lot of mining companies … will confirm that they are paying power usage in United States dollars, but they are failing to get… Even when you pay in forex, it does not mean that ZETDC will get the amount of power it requires at any particular day. It depends on other circumstances that are outside their (ZETDC) jurisdiction," he said.

"They (ZETDC) go to a platform … (which) brings in buyers and sellers, so sometimes you might have more buyers with few sellers. So, even if ZETDC is holding the money, they won't be able to buy power because it won't be there."

He called on government to open the facility to any firm with access to foreign currency who wanted to import power.

Zimbabwe has a power deficit that has been fluctuating between 600MW and 1 000MW, forcing the country to rely on power imports to close the gap.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

59 mins ago | 203 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 120 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 560 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 609 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3771 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4382 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 383 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11362 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3410 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 9001 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7308 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15268 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days