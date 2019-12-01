Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Professor Jonathan Moyo has revealed that the Presidential guard who fired bullets at State House has been confined to a military hospital where is receiving treatment after getting mentally and physically ill.Said Moyo, "Pvt Novet Joshua Magandu 33yrs old is detained and admitted at KGVI 2 Referral Hospital Ward 1, Bed 3 and wasting away from taking a cocktail of 5 of the strongest anti psychotic drugs. He's lost mental and bowl control in 2 weeks. His family has had no access to him since his arrest!"Last month, Professor Jonathan Moyo is the one who broke the news that a young presidential guard soldier emptied his magazine firing in the air at State House. He was arrested as he was reloading. He complained of hardships and said he can't survive in dead economy.More details to follow…