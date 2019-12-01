Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

by Mandla Ndlovu
20 hrs ago | Views
Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has alleged that human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart is funding the doctors to continue being on strike.

Charamba was responding to ZANU PF Youth League Secretary for Administration Tendai Chiraiu Who capacitated the incapacitated Drs to demomstrate? The banners and posters are not cheap."

In a sensational tweet on Wednesday Charamba through his account Jamwanda said, "Dougie Coltart who affords to fly in some small helicopter with bags of money to pay the doctors to remain on strike. Zvino zvaponga!! Good question Sec for Administration!! Really using your vast skills to interrogate strange occurrences in our Land. Hapana kwavanosvika havo asi."

The doctors engaged in a protest in Harare on Wednesday where they delivered a petition to parliament lobbying the legislature to intervene in their economic predicament.

The government has made a resolution that all doctors who did not attend work on Monday stand fired and they have to follow the legal process to have their case had.



Source - Byo24News

