Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

Norton Member of Parliament, Mr Temba Mliswa and three other legislators accused of soliciting $400 000 bribe were on Wednesday banned from sitting in the portfolio committee on mines and they are set to lose a day's sitting allowance and to apologise to the August House for their conduct.Parliament's Privileges Committee chaired by Chiefs Council President Fortune Charumbira said although there were no adequate allegations for soliciting the bribe, they should be punished for bringing the August House into disrepute after they convened meetings at night away from Parliament buildings under the guise of holding official business.Chief Charumbira said this when he tabled the Privileges committee in the National Assembly that was set up early this year to investigate Mr Mliswa, Gokwe Kabuyuni MP Cde Leanard Chikomba (Zanu-PF), Magwegwe MP, Mr Anele Ndebele and Binga North representative Mr Prince Sibanda ( both MDC Alliance.)The four were being investigated on allegations of demanding a $400 000 bribe from a local businessman, Mr James Ross Goddard of JRG Contracting (Pvt) Ltd, as "facilitation fee" to enable the latter's company secure a mining contract at Hwange Colliery.More to follow........