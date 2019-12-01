WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses Politiburo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa chaired the ZANU PF Politburo held its 334th Ordinary Session on the 4th of December 2019.This session was punctuated by the arrival of Vice President Retired General Chiwenga after a long absence due to illness.Mnangagwa welcomed Chiwenga and said he was happy that he is present and in good health.Watch the full address below: