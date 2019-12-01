Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses Politiburo

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa chaired the ZANU PF Politburo held its 334th Ordinary Session on the 4th of December 2019.

This session was punctuated by the arrival of Vice President Retired General Chiwenga after a long absence due to illness.

Mnangagwa welcomed Chiwenga and said he was happy that he is present and in good health.

Watch the full address below:





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

2 hrs ago | 992 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

2 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4550 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

4 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4717 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

5 hrs ago | 982 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

5 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

'TBs auction a success'

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Blood prices up 80%

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Gata saga rages

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

5 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

17 hrs ago | 11682 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

18 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

18 hrs ago | 3433 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

18 hrs ago | 3863 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

22 hrs ago | 9029 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 7355 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15439 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

24 hrs ago | 2165 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days