Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

by Staff Reporter

Vice President and former army general Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday came face to face with friends and foes in Zanu-PF as he attended the party's politburo meeting for the first time in about five months.

The party is sharply divided along factions led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.Mnangagwa's faction want him to rule for two terms or possibly beyond in the event of a constitutional amendment while the Chiwenga grouping reportedly wants the President to rule for one term and make way for the former army general. Chiwenga, whose return in good health is said to have rattled many in the ruling party, returned from China two weeks ago where he was receiving treatment for an ailment that had been hidden from the public by the government.However, addressing relatives at the weekend, Chiwenga said he suffered from idiophatic oesophagel stricture, the narrowing or tightening of the oesophagus caused by stomach or other irritants that damage the lining of the oesophagus over time."The sickness is called idiopathic oesophageal stricture. It means that you cannot take in food and also you cannot even vomit. It involves blocking of the oesophagus and I spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit."