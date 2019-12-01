Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

by Staff Reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
Vice President and former army general Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday came face to face with friends and foes in Zanu-PF as he attended the party's politburo meeting for the first time in about five months.


The party is sharply divided along factions led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa's faction want him to rule for two terms or possibly beyond in the event of a constitutional amendment while the Chiwenga grouping reportedly wants the President to rule for one term and make way for the former army general. Chiwenga, whose return in good health is said to have rattled many in the ruling party, returned from China two weeks ago where he was receiving treatment for an ailment that had been hidden from the public by the government. 

However, addressing relatives at the weekend, Chiwenga said he suffered from idiophatic oesophagel stricture, the narrowing or tightening of the oesophagus caused by stomach or other irritants that damage the lining of the oesophagus over time.

"The sickness is called idiopathic oesophageal stricture. It means that you cannot take in food and also you cannot even vomit. It involves blocking of the oesophagus and I spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit."

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 123 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 571 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 623 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3782 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4388 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 478 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3410 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 9001 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7309 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15274 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days