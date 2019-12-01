Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gata saga rages

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The appointment of Dr Sydney Gata as executive chairman of Zesa Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, continues to draw criticism with the country's development and technical partners in crafting the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act becoming the latest to express their displeasure.

Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi in November announced a new board of directors for the power utility to be chaired by Dr Gata in an executive capacity with the minister justifying the appointment as compelling.

The move has quickly been received with sharp criticism from human resources experts as well as good corporate governance proponents. Now, a World Bank consultant and a retired judge has joined the critics and bemourned the appointment of an executive chairperson at the utility.

Speaking at the official launch of the Act in Harare yesterday, World Bank consultant in public financial management and State entities reforms, Mr Sonny Mabheju, said while the Act provides for specific roles for State entities' board of directors and management separately, it, however, does not provide for both combined.

"There is really no specific provision for that (executive chairman appointment) . . . it (the Act) sets the board members separately from executive management," said Mr Mabheju.

"Specific terms for the chief executive and his team are specifically provided for in the Act, and also terms for the board members and the board chair are also specifically provided for in the Act.

"There is no section anywhere in the Act where there is provision that there can be an executive chairperson and in any case, in most cases that scenario is being discouraged," he said.

Former High Court judge, Justice Moses Chinhengo who spoke after Mr Mabhengu, concurred with the World Bank consultant and added that the undesirability of an executive chairman in state entities is self-evident. The arrangement, he said, was fertile ground for conflict between management already in situ and the incoming executive chairman.

"The undesirability of it is self-evident. You have an executive chairman coming into a parastatal, I am very certain the first thing he will say is he wants the biggest office," said Justice Chinhengo.

"Now the CEO who must be head of the organisation — you start off with a conflict immediately. Where is he going to sit? Will he accept the executive chairman and sit in some corner office," he queried.

The Public Entities Corporate Governance Act was enacted into law last year as Government moved in to foster accountability and effective management of state-owned entities many of which had been rundown due to management inefficiencies and corruption.

In the case of Zesa, Minister Chasi has, however, insisted that the creation of an executive chairman's post was in the best interest of the power utility.

"I also needed somebody who will break the barriers, who is not bureaucratic, who understands and is current regarding what Government is looking at with regards to Zesa," " . . . requires that you have somebody who is in situ on a day to day basis and if you have somebody who has the experience and knowledge of the organisation, why should we double the expenses by having a CEO and a chairman who will be doing basically the same thing except chairing the meeting," argued the Minister.

The Act will also see the end of "career CEOs" as the it stipulates that one can only serve for a maximum of two, five year terms.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 156 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 724 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 4039 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

4 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3700 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4515 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 953 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 508 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11477 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

18 hrs ago | 3421 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

18 hrs ago | 3846 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

22 hrs ago | 9009 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 7322 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15327 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

24 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 210 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days