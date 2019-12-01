Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is aware of desperate attempts by the MDC-Alliance and other institutions linked to it to cause alarm and despondency in the country through stage-managed assassination attempts and false abduction reports.

The ruling party's secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of yesterday's 334th ordinary session of the Politburo.

The remarks follow recent claims on social media by the MDC-Alliance and civic society organisations abetting its regime change agenda, that opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa was a target of live bullets from the police in Marondera. Police have denied the allegations.

Recently, Dr Peter Magombeyi of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, claimed to have been abducted by State security agents, but could not substantiate the claims, amid allegations he had staged the disappearance.

Khaya Moyo said the Politburo noted the desperate measures being employed by the opposition through social media to cause alarm, fear and despondency and to agitate the general populace into a pani mode. "Examples of these are manifested in the futile attempts to cause disunity within our party through malignant lies, false abductions and staged assassination attempts on the opposition's leadership," he said.

Khaya Moyo said the war veterans' association would soon become a party wing encompassing war veterans, ex-detainees and restrictees and vetted war collaborators. The wing would be called the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Leagueague.

"This is of course upon ratification by the Central Committee," said Khaya Moyo. "The League shall, of course, encompass the war veterans, ex-detainees and restrictees and the vetted war collaborators. That is a huge exercise that will have to take place."

Khaya Moyo said Secretary for the Women's League Mabel Chinomona and the Secretary for the Youth League Pupurai Togarepi presented compressive reports to the Politburo, while the National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda reported on the state of the party. He said the revolutionary party noted the dwindling support of the opposition as reflected by the results of all recent by-elections.

On the 18th Annual National People's Conference slated for Goromonzi next week, Khaya Moyo said the party's national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reported that all was set for the hosting of a successful conference.

"Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a compressive report on the preparations," he said. "It's all systems go. The venue and all logistical arrangements are in place for the conference which will be held on the 11th to 15th December 2019."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

40 mins ago | 112 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

48 mins ago | 58 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

49 mins ago | 79 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

53 mins ago | 337 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

55 mins ago | 346 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

56 mins ago | 194 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

58 mins ago | 148 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

60 mins ago | 57 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3264 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4144 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11141 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3398 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3821 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8976 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7288 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15141 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

24 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days