Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is aware of desperate attempts by the MDC-Alliance and other institutions linked to it to cause alarm and despondency in the country through stage-managed assassination attempts and false abduction reports.The ruling party's secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, said this while briefing journalists on the outcome of yesterday's 334th ordinary session of the Politburo.The remarks follow recent claims on social media by the MDC-Alliance and civic society organisations abetting its regime change agenda, that opposition leader Mr Nelson Chamisa was a target of live bullets from the police in Marondera. Police have denied the allegations.Recently, Dr Peter Magombeyi of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association, claimed to have been abducted by State security agents, but could not substantiate the claims, amid allegations he had staged the disappearance.Khaya Moyo said the Politburo noted the desperate measures being employed by the opposition through social media to cause alarm, fear and despondency and to agitate the general populace into a pani mode. "Examples of these are manifested in the futile attempts to cause disunity within our party through malignant lies, false abductions and staged assassination attempts on the opposition's leadership," he said.Khaya Moyo said the war veterans' association would soon become a party wing encompassing war veterans, ex-detainees and restrictees and vetted war collaborators. The wing would be called the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Leagueague."This is of course upon ratification by the Central Committee," said Khaya Moyo. "The League shall, of course, encompass the war veterans, ex-detainees and restrictees and the vetted war collaborators. That is a huge exercise that will have to take place."Khaya Moyo said Secretary for the Women's League Mabel Chinomona and the Secretary for the Youth League Pupurai Togarepi presented compressive reports to the Politburo, while the National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda reported on the state of the party. He said the revolutionary party noted the dwindling support of the opposition as reflected by the results of all recent by-elections.On the 18th Annual National People's Conference slated for Goromonzi next week, Khaya Moyo said the party's national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, reported that all was set for the hosting of a successful conference."Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a compressive report on the preparations," he said. "It's all systems go. The venue and all logistical arrangements are in place for the conference which will be held on the 11th to 15th December 2019."