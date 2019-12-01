Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Matebeleland North and Matebeleland South provinces have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections and recommended that the Government speedily implements developmental projects in the region.

Matabeleland South structures met in Gwanda yesterday while their Matabeleland North counterparts convened in Lupane at the weekend where they made a number of resolutions ahead of the Zanu-PF National People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mashonaland East next week.

Matabeleland South provincial secretary for legal affairs, Morris Muhambi reiterated the province's confidence in President Mnangagwa.

"We also agreed that an electronic [membership registration] team should be stationed in the province as joining the party is a continuous system. There is need to quicken establishment of Herbert Chitepo College of Ideology as it's taking long. People's shops should be established in various districts so that they can assist people who are failing to buy goods because of exorbitant prices," he said.

He said the province also resolved that the provision of exclusive prospecting orders be removed as they were hindering people from engaging in mining activities, laws be crafted to end the three tier pricing system, the drought mitigation programme be doubled and for diesel to be provided for the tillage programme as tractors were struggling to plough for people because of diesel shortages.

Muhambi said the province also wanted the welfare of war veterans to be improved as had been promised. They also said war veterans had to be allocated an acre of land each and a loan to develop the land in honour of the land quota.

He said the province wants civil servants to be vetted to ensure that they were not against Government's vision and policies and that all Members of Parliament that did not recognise the President forfeit Parliamentary benefits and the Government to speed up the land audit.

Speaking during the same meeting, provincial youth league chairman, Washington Nkomo said youths from the province wanted better representation in the Parliament. "We want 60 percent of the people who are selected under the women's quota to be aged between 18 and 45 years, out of the 210 parliamentary seats we want 40 percent of them to be occupied by people aged between 18 and 50 years. NGOs that are pursuing political agendas should be removed from the province, youths have an allocation in drought mitigation programmes.

"ZUPCO should deploy buses in rural areas, a one man one farm policy should be introduced, everyone should pass through the national youth service and Government should ensure that the judicial system is effective. As youths we rally behind President E D Mnangagwa as our sole candidate in the 2023 elections," he said.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo said top of their resolutions was the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the sole party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. He said the province had also resolved to push for the amendment of the constitution to extend the women's quota to 2030 in line with the party's vision 2030 mantra of achieving gender parity.

"We have resolved to rally behind the President as our candidate for the 2023 elections and we also have resolved to push for the extension of the women's quota. Some of our key agenda items include the issue of roads rehabilitation and highway fencing for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road which has killed a lot of people due to wild animals coming onto the road. We also want the issue of drilling of more boreholes to be addressed as we have a problem of siltation of dams," said Moyo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

41 mins ago | 118 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

49 mins ago | 58 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

50 mins ago | 81 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

54 mins ago | 348 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

56 mins ago | 356 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

57 mins ago | 206 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

59 mins ago | 151 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3296 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4154 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 485 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11151 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3398 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3822 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8976 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7290 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15146 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

24 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days