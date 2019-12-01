Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet from Bulawayo has been sentenced to a wholly suspended three months in prison after he stole a cell phone from a church member.Godfrey Mabhena (50) from Old Lobengula suburb stole a Huawei X3 cell phone from Ms Patience Makondo (19) while he was praying for her father who is blind. Mabhena pleaded guilty to a theft charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.The magistrate sentenced him to three months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years. Mabhena said he was possessed when he stole the cell phone."I do admit to the charges levelled against me, I stole the cell phone after being pressured by devious elements, we are people of flesh," he said.For the State, Mr Tapiwa Solani said the prophet committed the offence on November 20 this year."At around 1PM, the accused person went to the complainant's place of residence to pray for the complainant's father who is blind. He took advantage of the complainant's disability and took the cell phone valued at $200 while the complainant was away," he said.Mr Solani said Mabhena was arrested after police found the stolen cell phone wrapped inside a sack at his shrine.